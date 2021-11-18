Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.04 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.770 EPS.

NYSE:BILL opened at $324.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $98.83 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.48 and its 200 day moving average is $225.13.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,512 shares of company stock valued at $79,115,215 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

