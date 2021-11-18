BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Sells $355,250.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $355,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $359,730.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $105,794.02.

On Thursday, October 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $48,803.37.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $29,709.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 520.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLFS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

