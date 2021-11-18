Bitcloud Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $111,631.52 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,447.30 or 0.99255154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.10 or 0.00305851 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.46 or 0.00511933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00185824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001564 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001244 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,899,428 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

