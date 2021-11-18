Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Achieves $3.08 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $1,332.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

