Bitzeny Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $222,990.39 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.52 or 0.00364296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

