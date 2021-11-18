BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of BlackBerry worth $21,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 27.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

