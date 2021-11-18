Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Erica Mann Buys 496 Shares

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Erica Mann acquired 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$100.80 ($72.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,995.81 ($35,711.29).

Erica Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Erica Mann bought 500 shares of Blackmores stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$100.00 ($71.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Blackmores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Blackmores Company Profile

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

