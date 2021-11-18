Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $44.00 at Truist Securities

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $41.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BVH. Truist raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $32.67.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $193,846.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,547 shares of company stock worth $1,427,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

