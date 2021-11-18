BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.61 and last traded at $74.91. Approximately 410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

BLSFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $1.1441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

