B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $35.22.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.