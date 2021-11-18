BMO Capital Markets Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $90.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

