BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Up 424.8% in October

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 424.8% from the October 14th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $33,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

