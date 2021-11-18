BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 39.8% in October

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the October 14th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 71,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,648. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

