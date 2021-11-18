Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$57.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.06.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $45.26.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

