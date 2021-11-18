Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$57.75

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.31.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$55.36 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$32.82 and a 12-month high of C$56.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

