Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 877.50 Average PT from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 877.50 ($11.46).

BOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LON:BOY opened at GBX 853 ($11.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 47.89. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 882.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 869.18.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

