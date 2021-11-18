Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $272.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $224.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Shares of BA opened at $226.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.03 and a 200 day moving average of $227.22. Boeing has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

