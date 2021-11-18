Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 10,325 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 131.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $294,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.