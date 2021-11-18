Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 5,890 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 123.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $161.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

