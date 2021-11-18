Boltwood Capital Management Buys 1,765 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 730,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 81,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

