Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.1% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,549.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,394.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,393.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

