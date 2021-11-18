Boltwood Capital Management Has $5.47 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $288.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $211.40 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

