Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 16.2% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Walmart stock opened at $141.94 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $395.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

