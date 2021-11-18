Boltwood Capital Management Sells 795 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Masco stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.