Bonness Enterprises Inc. Sells 90,633 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,633 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 54.1% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period.

General Electric stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.09. 40,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,159. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.13, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

