BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $45,575,344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 60.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,863,000 after buying an additional 524,289 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA opened at $47.97 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

