BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Update

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,379,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOTS stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. BOTS has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture and distribution of electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (“CMD“); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; Agriculture; and Corporate.

