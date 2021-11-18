Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of EPAY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.72. 272,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 608.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

