Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.