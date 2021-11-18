BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $571.00

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 571 ($7.46) and last traded at GBX 571 ($7.46), with a volume of 1517648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.19).

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 513 ($6.70) target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.56.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

