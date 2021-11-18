BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $288.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.02.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

