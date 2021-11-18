Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS RIINF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 36,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,448. Braveheart Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

