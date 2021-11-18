Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS RIINF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 36,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,448. Braveheart Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.