BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the October 14th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BrewBilt Brewing stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. BrewBilt Brewing has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.