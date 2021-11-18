Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.42

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 99258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000.

About Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

