BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 47,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 802.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBIO opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

