Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHG. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,528 shares of company stock valued at $813,551 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,147,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

