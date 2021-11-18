Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $396,406.26 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $396,406.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,975 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,407 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,448.86.

On Monday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 13,200 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $326,478.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,150 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $104,218.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.30.

BCOV stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.71 million, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.63. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Brightcove by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Brightcove by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.