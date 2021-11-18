Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Raised to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRLT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $18.94 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

