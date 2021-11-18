Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 target price on Britvic and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.33 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

