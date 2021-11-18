Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 60.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,588. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,192 shares of company stock worth $36,855,937 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

