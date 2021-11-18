Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 60.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.
Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,588. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,192 shares of company stock worth $36,855,937 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.