Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce $18.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $76.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $293.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

APLS stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 140,763 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 348,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 193,909 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

