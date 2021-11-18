Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ARES stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $89.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services.

