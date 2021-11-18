Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post $6.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $6.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.86 and the lowest is $4.79. Charter Communications posted earnings of $5.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $21.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $30.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $35.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $806.75.

CHTR opened at $691.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $722.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.52. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 42.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,735,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $6,355,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 221,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,368,000 after buying an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.