Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce sales of $5.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.08 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $23.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Shares of CMI opened at $231.89 on Thursday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

