Brokerages Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

