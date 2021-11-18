Brokerages Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post $3.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 million and the highest is $3.70 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $8.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 149.18% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Intrusion by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.29. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10.

Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

