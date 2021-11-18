Brokerages Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will announce $56.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.10 million and the highest is $61.33 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $21.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $146.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $159.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $172.79 million, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $185.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,639,440. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $145.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.