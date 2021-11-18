Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.06. Signature Bank posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $14.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 731.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,282,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $323.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.18. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $328.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

