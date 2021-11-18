Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.31 Million

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $149.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.91 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $530.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $561.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $631.50 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $669.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after buying an additional 1,604,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,396 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,365,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.