Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report sales of $139.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.20 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $571.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $574.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $557.56 million, with estimates ranging from $534.12 million to $568.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

